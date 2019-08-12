Fire does $60,000 damage to northwest Las Vegas house

A fire that started on a covered patio spread into a house in northwest Las Vegas and did an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

No one was home at the time, and nobody was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. today in the 8100 block of Cimarron Ridge Drive, near Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive, officials said. Heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the two-story house and the covered patio was engulfed in flames, officials said.

The heat shattered the windows of the ground-floor kitchen and a second-story bedroom, and flames started to extend into the house, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze out within a few minutes, officials said. The fire appeared to be accidental, but the cause was undetermined, officials said.