Police think fatal shooting a case of self-defense

Homicide detectives think a man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate Monday in the northeast valley acted in self-defense, according to Metro Police.

The man was detained, questioned and released, Lt. Ray Spencer said. The case was submitted to the Clark County District Attorneyâ€™s Office for review, he said.

Police responded about 4:30 p.m. to mobile home in the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, Spencer said.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, died at the scene, Spencer said. A gun was found near his body, police said.