Police think fatal shooting a case of self-defense

Homicide detectives think a man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate Monday in the northeast valley acted in self-defense, according to Metro Police.

The man was detained, questioned and released, Lt. Ray Spencer said. The case was submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review, he said.

Police responded about 4:30 p.m. to mobile home in the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, Spencer said.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, died at the scene, Spencer said. A gun was found near his body, police said.