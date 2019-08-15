Las Vegas man, 64, sexually assaulted child for years, police say

METRO POLICE

Metro Police this month arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a child over a four-year period ending in 2016.

Allen Russell, 64, was booked on Aug. 1 at the Clark County Detention Center on 18 counts of sex assault against a child under 14 and child abuse and neglect, police said today.

Additional details on the allegations were not released, but police said they have reasons to believe more victims could be involved.

Police said Russell has lived near Spencer Street and Harmon Avenue, and in the area of Mountain Vista Street and Harmon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.