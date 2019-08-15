School evacuated after reports of smoke

The Advanced Technologies Academy was evacuated today after reports of smoke coming from an electrical room, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:25 p.m. today at the magnet high school in the 1400 block of Robin Street, near U.S. 95 and Vegas Drive, officials said. Light smoke was reported coming from the electrical room, officials said.

Firefighters and Clark County School District maintenance personnel discovered an electrical issue with an air conditioning unit, officials said.