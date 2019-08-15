Students moved after power outages at two schools

Students at Chaparral High and George E. Harris Elementary were being relocated to other schools this morning because of a power outage, according to the Clark County School District.

Principals sent messages to parents informing them of the situation. They said NV Energy informed them it might be several hours before power is restored.

Students at Chaparral were going to Valley High and the younger students were going to William E. Orr Middle School, officials said.

Students who ride the bus after school will be transported to their bus stops, and other students will be taken back to their regular schools, where parents can pick them up at their normal dismissal time, principals said.