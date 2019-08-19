Boulder City Police looking for missing man

The Boulder City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered adult.

William (Bill) Jones, 68, was last seen around Boulder City about 9 a.m. today, police said. He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Jones may be suffering from dementia and may not know where he is or be able to properly care for himself, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9235.