Wildfire closes state park near Laughlin

Firefighters were battling a 225-acre wildfire today at the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area near Laughlin.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, but the park will be closed through Thursday, according to the Big Bend website.

Firefighters had the blaze 50% contained and had halted its forward progress, the park reported. Air units were performing bucket drops on the fire today, the site said.

A 10-mile stretch of Needles Highway, which was closed Sunday because of downed power lines, has since reopened, park officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department was assisting the Nevada Division of Forestry battling the blaze, county officials said.

The county sent 15 units to the scene Sunday night, mainly focused on rescuing campers and protecting homes in the area, county officials said.