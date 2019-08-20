Woman, 20, arrested in shooting death of roommate

A 20-year-old woman was arrested Monday on a murder count in the shooting death of her roommate, who was shot earlier this month, according to Metro Police.

Maya Santos was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

The shooting was reported Aug. 12 in the 5000 block of Duneville Street, near Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he died three days later, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified him today as David Roman Tauiliili and said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Further details were not immediately available.