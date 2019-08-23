Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Cheyenne rolls past Eldorado in season opener

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Cheyenne High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Lonny Rose, Devonte Armstrong and De’kauri Hawkins.

Last year Cheyenne put the valley on notice that it was going to be taken seriously by going 8-2 in the regular season. The way the Desert Shields started this season should be proof that they are here to stay.

Cheyenne had a trio of players score multiple touchdowns Friday night and cruised to a 54-14 victory over visiting Eldorado.

“I thought it was an extremely good football game,” Cheyenne coach Patrick Ward said.

Jason Black, Majae Madison and Rayvion Brown each got acquainted with the end zone often. They helped Cheyenne storm out to a 38-14 halftime lead, and the Desert Shields did not allow a point in the second half.

