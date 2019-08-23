First game, first win for Bonanza, new coach

The first season under new coach Keith Jones couldn’t have started off much better for Bonanza on Friday night. The Bengals controlled the run game all night, the defense forced three turnovers and they grabbed a 30-14 win over Valley.

“Anytime you make that move into a new school, getting that first win, getting that monkey off your back, there’s always pressure,” Jones said. “It was a really nice crowd out tonight, so it felt good to get a win for the community and the school itself."

Bonanza likes to use the pro set to establish its run game, then set up a spread formation to pass the ball around the field. It didn’t need to do that, as the run game was effective enough to not need much of the air attack.

Jacob Ahmooksang, Armando Mireles and Nathan Moore split duties and performed admirably. But when quarterback Brycen Blankenship was needed, he rose up. He managed the game and connected on big passes when he needed to. The defense stood tall, and Bonanza walked off the field 1-0.

