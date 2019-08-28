Dozens of cats removed from home in Boulder City

Boulder City Animal Control removed 43 cats and three dogs from a mobile home over the last week, city officials said.

The animals were taken to the Boulder City Animal Shelter, where they were being evaluated and receiving care, officials said. The majority of the cats are feral or semiferal, officials said.

Officials did not identify the owner of the animals or provide any details about what led to the removal of the cats and dogs.

“There is an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident,” Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said in a statement.

The dogs were sent to a rescue organization in good condition, Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said. “Six cats could be available for adoption this week, and about 12 others could be adoptable soon,” she said in a news release.