School District, union reach agreement to avoid teachers strike

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 | 4:14 p.m.
The Clark County School District and the teachers union have reached an agreement to avoid a strike, the Clark County Education Association announced today.
The parties scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. today to discuss the deal.
The union had threatened to strike Sept. 10 if negotiations failed. In response, the district announced it would seek an injunction to block a walkout, even as both sides agreed to mediation.
No details of the agreement were immediately released.
The district had offered teachers a deal that met some of their demands: A 3% pay increase, a 2% step increase and a 4% increase in health insurance contributions.
But union officials also wanted the district to honor a 2016 agreement that would give teachers who completed three years of professional development a $5,400 salary advancement.
The district offered a one-time lump sum payment for those 2,400 teachers “if the district is able to find the funds at some point in the future,” an offer a union official declared “dead on arrival.”