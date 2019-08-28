School District, union reach agreement to avoid teachers strike

Related Story Clark County School District files for injunction to stop teacher strike

The Clark County School District and the teachers union have reached an agreement to avoid a strike, the Clark County Education Association announced today.

The parties scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. today to discuss the deal.

The union had threatened to strike Sept. 10 if negotiations failed. In response, the district announced it would seek an injunction to block a walkout, even as both sides agreed to mediation.

No details of the agreement were immediately released.

The district had offered teachers a deal that met some of their demands: A 3% pay increase, a 2% step increase and a 4% increase in health insurance contributions.

But union officials also wanted the district to honor a 2016 agreement that would give teachers who completed three years of professional development a $5,400 salary advancement.

The district offered a one-time lump sum payment for those 2,400 teachers “if the district is able to find the funds at some point in the future,” an offer a union official declared “dead on arrival.”