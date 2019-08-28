Sun on the Strip Podcast: SLS, Mama Rabbit, Hooters Casino, Jason Aldean and more

Courtesy
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
August 28, 2019
SLS, Hooters, Mama Rabbit, Vagabond, Cher, Jason Aldean and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke reports on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- There’s a lot of construction and change at SLS, including the closure of Cleo and new names for the Sayers Club and the Foundry.
- The Hooters Casino has been sold and will rebrand by the end of the year into OYO Las Vegas.
- Mama Rabbit opens this week at Park MGM and you can listen to Brock’s conversation with “Oaxacan Princess” Bricia Lopez.
- New restaurant and sports bar Vagabond is set to open at Excalibur in October.
- Jason Aldean, Dwight Yoakam and Marilyn Manson have lined up new concerts in Las Vegas in the coming months.
- A huge digital sign is under construction at Treasure Island.