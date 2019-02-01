Police announce crackdown on distracted driving

Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Police throughout Nevada will be cracking down on distracted driving and motorists using handheld electronic devices behind the wheel, the state Office of Traffic Safety announced.

The office, part of the Department of Public Safety, is providing funding for extra patrols that will take place today through Feb. 19.

Under Nevada law, the use of handheld electronic devices — cellphones, MP3 players, GPS devices and the like — while driving is illegal. The ban went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, but law enforcement officers continue to cite offenders every day, officials said.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions:

• Turn off phones or switch them to silent mode before getting in the car.

• Don’t ever text, surf the web or read email while driving.

• Set up a special message to tell callers you’re driving and will call back, or sign up for a service that offers this option.

• If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park.

• Ask a passenger to make the call for you.

• Review maps and directions before starting to drive. If you need to check them on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location.

• Secure pets before starting to drive. Pets can be a big distraction in the car.

• Keep the kids safe. Pull over to a safe location to address situations with children in the car.

• Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading or anything else that takes your mind and eyes off the road.