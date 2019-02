Local gambler hits nearly $1.6 million jackpot at Suncoast

A Las Vegas area resident won nearly $1.6 million Tuesday while playing a Buffalo Grand slot machine at the Suncoast.

The video slot machine landed on the grand jackpot slot of the bonus wheel, indicating the winning jackpot of $1,559,521, the casino said.

The lucky player, who was not identified, hit the jackpot shortly before 7 p.m., officials said. The machine is part of slot-maker Aristocrat's popular Buffalo franchise of games.