Trash pickup resuming at Lake Mead, despite government shutdown

Crews will resume picking up trash and cleaning bathrooms at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, officials announced today.

National Park Service officials said money generated by recreation fees would be used to bring back maintenance crews.

Since the shutdown began Dec. 22, the park has remained as accessible as possible, officials said. Park roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps are still open to visitors.

Some lodging, restaurants and other services are available from concessionaires or other entities, officials said. Reservations at park motels and RV parks or for services such as raft or kayak tours should be confirmed by contacting the service provider or visiting their websites.

“We appreciate that our park partners have continued to provide first-rate services, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen from our community,” said Todd Suess, acting park superintendent.

While basic visitor services have been restored, others may be limited or unavailable, including visitor centers, ranger programs and special events.

Visitors should visit the park website at nps.gov/lake while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.