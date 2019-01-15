Fire damages strip mall in northeast valley

Fire damaged at least three suites in a northeast valley strip mall Monday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 10:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, officials said. Smoke and flames were coming from the building, officials said.

Firefighters from the county, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas battled the two-alarm blaze, officials said. No damage report was immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

In a separate incident, Las Vegas and county firefighters responded to a house fire about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Crescent Run Court, near Fort Apache and Desert Inn roads, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the back of the single-story house, but nobody was home at the time, officials said. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

It appears the fire started in a rear room and spread to the backyard, officials said. The incident is under investigation, officials said.

Damage was estimated at $20,000, officials said.