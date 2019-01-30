Caesars revamping, renaming player loyalty program

Caesars Entertainment is introducing Caesars Rewards as the next step in its player loyalty program effective Friday, capitalizing on the brand’s name recognition and replacing its existing Total Rewards program, the company announced today.

Caesars Rewards members will enjoy greater benefits and extra incentives as Caesars makes it easier to experience more of its global offerings spanning hospitality, entertainment, gaming and more, officials said in a news release.

Total Rewards members will be automatically transitioned to Caesars Rewards, which will feature the same membership tiers — Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Seven Stars — and tier earning criteria, officials said. Members can pick up new cards at any rewards center starting Friday.

“From the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and through many of our other properties, guests know the Caesars brand, and Caesars Rewards helps us strengthen that connection across our global network,” said Mark Frissora, Caesars Entertainment president and chief executive officer.

With more than 55 million members worldwide, the Caesars loyalty program is one of the largest in the world, officials said.

Through the Caesars Rewards program, members will have new ways to earn complimentary hotel stays, including international stays at Caesars’ newest luxury resorts in Dubai. Members will also have access to special events such as private New Year’s Eve parties throughout the U.S., golf outings with celebrities and sporting events through Caesars Rewards partners, officials said.

Members earn credits through slot and table play, hotel stays, dining, entertainment purchases, shopping, spa treatments, golf and more that can be used at over 45 Caesars properties around the world.

In the coming months, all Total Rewards-branded programs will also transition to Caesars Rewards. Caesars’ mobile app, Play by TR, will become the Caesars Rewards Mobile App in mid-February, and Caesars Rewards Visa, Caesars Rewards Live Events and others will follow.

For more information about Caesars Rewards, visit www.caesars.com/myrewards.