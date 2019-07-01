Ohio man critically injured in weekend motorcycle crash

An Ohio man was critically injured Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 3:20 p.m. on East Alto Avenue at Los Feliz Street, police said. The motorcycle was headed west when it crashed in a curve, police said. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The rider, Matthew Doenges, 42, of Minster, Ohio, was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.