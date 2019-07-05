Police issue 102 fireworks citations; over 14,000 complaints filed

Metro Police issued 102 citations for illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday, although more than 14,000 complaints were registered on Clark County’s I Spy Fireworks reporting website.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a number of outdoor fires sparked by fireworks, while a house in the northwest valley sustained about $80,000 in damage from a blaze that started in a garbage can where fireworks were improperly disposed, officials said.

A total of 14,237 complaints were filed Thursday on the county’s site to report illegal fireworks and another 515 today, county officials said.

Metro officers issued 64 citations in the county and 38 in the city of Las Vegas, officials said. Violators can face fines of up to $1,000 plus disposal fees.

The garage was gutted and two cars were damaged in a house fire about 11:55 p.m. in the 10000 block of College Hill Avenue, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said. The fire, which also singed the front of the house, started from fireworks in a trash can outside the garage, officials said.

The occupant told investigators they sprayed down spent fireworks with a hose before putting them in the trash, but there was enough heat left in them to start a fire, officials said. Four people were displaced by the blaze.

Another fire about 3:40 a.m. today in the 1600 block of Eaton Drive did about $200,000 damage to a vacant house, Las Vegas fire officials said.

The cause was undetermined, but investigators could not rule out that the blaze was started by squatters or fireworks falling on the wooden roof, officials said.

City and county firefighters responded to more than a dozen building fires Thursday and early today, although the causes were not necessarily linked to fireworks.