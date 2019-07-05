Security guard shot at unarmed man 15 times and didn’t report it, police say

After the uniformed security guard pumped bullets into the unarmed victim in a north valley shopping center, he didn’t call police nor his employer. Instead, the alleged suspect, Brian Love, got back into his patrol car, drove away and “continued to make his rounds,” according to his Metro Police arrest affidavit released Friday.

At least 15 bullets were blasted about 12:45 a.m. June 29, and they apparently went unheard or ignored. The fatal shooting that killed Max Jordan Garcia, 27, was not reported for more than seven hours.

An employee pulling into work discovered a body after daylight in the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard, police said. Love, 26, was in handcuffs later that day. He is being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

Love told detectives that he first fired a round into the air, purportedly as a warning shot, and then pulled the trigger about 15 more times when Garcia began approaching him in what he described as an aggressive manner, according to his affidavit.

Love didn’t indicate why he didn’t report the shooting, and he did not expound on why he allegedly shot Garcia, who’d been lying on the ground before Love encountered him.

The men exchanged words before the shots rang out. The encounter and the slaying were caught on video.

According to the footage, a white car pulled up to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Two minutes later, a man was seen exiting the vehicle, and approached the victim who was lying on the pavement in front of a business, police said.

Four minutes later, the suspect walked back to his car, pulled out a gun and fired a round into the air, police said. The suspect again approached Garcia, who was seen getting up and starting to approach the gunman.

After the shooting, the gunman holstered his gun, got into his car, which had an SOS Security logo, and left, police said. It wasn’t long before the security company identified Love, who police found about 5 p.m. at his apartment and took him into custody.

The security company could not be reached for comment this week, but in a written statement, it told KLAS Channel 8 that they’d immediately fired Love after learning about the shooting. “SOS only hires qualified guards who are reviewed and licensed by the state, and then pass our rigorous screening process.”

KVVU Channel 5 reports that Garcia was “partially homeless,” but that he also was unselfish. He left behind two children, the TV station reported.