Arson suspected in fire at vacant restaurant, officials say

An arson fire at a closed fast-foot restaurant this morning caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, official said.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at a boarded-up Checkers restaurant in the 1900 block of Charleston Boulevard, officials said. The blaze, which was extinguished by about 10 a.m., was located in the kitchen area of the building, officials said.

The building was frequented by squatters, and the cause of the fire was ruled arson, officials said.