Police investigating shooting east of downtown Las Vegas

Metro Police say they are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred early today east of downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Stewart Avenue, police said. A victim was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Metro said officers and detectives were still on the scene investigating late this morning and asked people to avoid the area.