Police: Officer investigating stolen truck shoots armed person

An officer tracking a stolen pickup truck shot and wounded a person who got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun, Metro Police said.

Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7800 block of Sea Horn Court to investigate a burglary and the theft of a pickup truck, police said. They learned the vehicle could be tracked and traced it several hours later to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, police said.

As they attempted to stop the pickup, it rolled back toward an officer’s vehicle and a person got out of the truck with a gun, police said. The officer fired two rounds, striking the person at least one time, police said.

The person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was in stable condition, police said.

The incident resulted in Metro’s 11th officer-involved shooting of the year.