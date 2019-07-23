518 tickets issued in first month of freeway HOV enforcement

Troopers issued 518 citations in the first month enforcing HOV regulations for new lanes on Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced this morning.

NHP began 24-hour enforcement of the carpool lanes June 20, issuing fines of $250 for lone motorists caught in the lanes designated for vehicles with multiple occupants.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes opened in late May as part of the $1 billion Project Neon freeway widening project. Authorities gave motorists a 30-day grace period before beginning enforcement.

There wasn't data available for the number of citations issued for drivers who illegally crossed the solid white lines marking the HOV lanes, because those violations are categorized with other traffic-control infractions such as running a red light or stop sign, officials said.

Data should be available on those violations in the upcoming months, officials said.