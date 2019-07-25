Ascending Aces enthusiastic about All-Star experience in Las Vegas

The Aces will have three player representatives when the WNBA holds its All-Star game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, but the big breakout star of the event might end up being the city of Las Vegas itself.

Though the city has only had a WNBA franchise for one full season, the Aces have already taken root in Vegas. The team currently boasts the best record in the league, a top-notch home arena, the aforementioned three All-Stars — A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride — and a fan base that only figures to grow as the squad pursues its first league championship.

All of that will be front and center, starting Friday for All-Star weekend.

McBride believes this is the perfect opportunity for Las Vegas to show its support for the Aces and the sport itself.

“I think Vegas is going to show out,” McBride said. “We’ve had great crowds for us, and we’re the only pro basketball team here, so I think they’re definitely going to show out for the All-Star game. I’m excited for women’s basketball in general. I think it’s a great statement. People are going to come from all over, whether you’re a fan from Connecticut or D.C., it doesn’t matter, you’re going to come and see your favorite players. We’re excited about it. I know MGM is going to put on a great show for everybody.”

The All-Star game has typically been a big draw for the WNBA. Last year’s game drew 15,922 fans to the Target Center in Minneapolis, while the 2017 game in Seattle’s Key Arena had an attendance of 15,922. The Events Center has a capacity of 12,000, so the game should sell out.

Cambage, a veteran making her third All-Star appearance, expects a full house with high intensity.

“[The fans] go hard for every All-Star game,” she said. “It’s all about the fans this weekend, so it’s going to be fun.”

The hype and hoopla surrounding the game is a big part of All-Star weekend, and the Las Vegas setting provides a chance for those events to take on an even bigger scale.

McBride will participate in the league’s 3-point shooting contest on Friday, while Cambage is scheduled to DJ with Iggy Azalea and Snoop Dogg at the Mandalay Beach that night.

Aces head coach Bill Laimber said the league may not know what it’s in for as far as the Vegas vibe is concerned.

“This is going to be something like they’ve never experienced before,” he said, “because of all the opportunity to put on a show here in Las Vegas.”

As for the game itself? McBride didn’t sound too concerned about winning or losing, but she said the players will do their best to entertain on the big stage.

“Shoot everything across halfcourt,” McBride said with a laugh when asked to describe her game plan. “I’m shooting at least 10 3’s, because Bill can’t yell at me.”

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.