Police: Store worker bought woman groceries after sexual assault

The young woman’s alleged rapist led her upstairs at an east valley grocery store, then down the hallway and into a compact room.

Dominic Miller — a store employee — had detained her, and she stood accused of attempting to shoplift groceries. Now, she, Miller, a desk and two chairs were alone.

She was in trouble, Miller would allegedly say, but there was a way out. She could either be turned over to Metro Police or Miller could let her go if she did something to entertain him, according to an arrest report.

He offered suggestions.

“Some people do pushups or other physical things,” the victim said Miller told her. Or she could lift her shirt over her head and slam her head against the wall, he allegedly said.

“Scared and uncomfortable,” her answer was no, according to police. Miller, 26, then allegedly took her phone and looked through her photos, commenting about the victim and another girl who appeared in swimsuits.

How about she let him touch her? Miller allegedly asked. “She finally gave in due to being scared and wanting to leave,” according to the report.

Then Miller kissed her and forced her to the floor, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

And when he returned downstairs to the store, he bought her tortillas, ground beef and cheese, spending $20 and repeatedly telling his victim to not say anything and to not come back, according to police.

She denied trying to steal anything that day, according to the report.

In tears, the victim related the traumatic experience to detectives on July 16, nine days after the alleged attack at the Albertson’s at 5500 Boulder Highway, and the same day she allegedly got caught stealing at a department store, police said.

A loss prevention employee there referred her to authorities to report the sexual assault, police said.

Investigators discovered that Miller was a loss prevention employee hired by a third-party company.

A store manager told police that no one uses the room where the alleged assault occurred, including loss prevention employees.

Miller, who exercised his right to remain silent, was arrested on July 19. He remained at the Clark County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, facing one count of sexual assault.

Attempts to reach Albertson’s representatives after hours weren’t successful.