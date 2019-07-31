10 players crucial to UNLV football’s success in 2019

With UNLV football training camp opening Friday, now seems like a good time to run through the roster and rank the Rebels’ most important players.

This is not a list of the most valuable Rebels — some are breakout candidates, hyped-up newcomers or vital pieces at positions of need — but it’s a good primer on which players will need to step up in order to drive UNLV to a winning season.

The top 10:

10. Kolo Uasike, defensive tackle

If UNLV is going to field a bowl-caliber defense this season, a lot of players are going to have to make huge gains from 2018. Uasike is one of those candidates. The 6-foot, 305-pound nose tackle played sparingly as a freshman, seeing spot snaps in six games last year, but the former 2-star recruit impressed enough in spring practice that the coaches elevated him to No. 1 on the depth chart. Uasike will head into training camp as a potential linchpin along the D-line.

9. Randal Grimes, wide receiver

UNLV suffered a huge blow when grad transfer Jordan McCray de-committed from the Rebels at the last minute in favor of Oklahoma State. Now it’s up to Grimes, a USC transfer and former Desert Pines product, to help replace that expected production. Rogers said he and Grimes have been working on their chemistry, and the QB believes Grimes’ big body can make him an effective red-zone target.

8. Justin Polu, offensive guard

UNLV has had good offensive line play for the duration of Tony Sanchez’s tenure as head coach, and this has a chance to be the best group in large part because of Polu’s dominance. Look for the Rebels to run behind Polu early and often.

7. Nick Dehdashtian, defensive end

Tony Sanchez has spent the past two offseasons singing the praises of Dehdashtian, who has the potential to be “as explosive as any defensive lineman in the Mountain West,” according to the coach. After sitting out last season due to injury, will Dehdashtian show that promise in training camp? The Rebels could certainly use a disruptive presence up front.

6. Tyleek Collins, wide receiver

The speedy dynamo from Georgia evolved into UNLV’s only big-play receiver last season (31 receptions, 422 yards, six touchdowns). Now the Rebels need Collins to become a more consistent every-down producer. The Rogers-to-Collins connection will go a long way toward determining how successful the passing game is in 2019; if they have it clicking in camp, it will be a good sign.

5. Vic Viramontes, linebacker

Viramontes might be the most heralded defensive player ever to enroll at UNLV, so expectations are quite high. If he lives up to the hype, the Rebels could actually have a good linebacking corps for the first time in a long time.

4. Charles Williams, running back

Lexington Thomas carried a huge load for the Rebels the last two years, and now that he’s gone it will be Williams getting the bulk of the carries. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior will be counted on to grind out tough yards between the tackles and also hit the home-run plays that Thomas provided with regularity.

3. Javin White, linebacker

No other Rebel closed last season as strong as White, who was a force in the running game and passing game over the final weeks. Now he says he has put on 12 pounds of muscle and settled into a leadership role, setting him up for a breakout senior season.

2. Gabe McCoy, linebacker/defensive end

McCoy played a hybrid linebacker/end role last season, but his impact comes when he rushes the passer off the edge. The Rebels desperately need players who can get into the backfield and put pressure on the offense, and McCoy totaled 4.0 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2018. Now he needs to take another leap forward and prove his productive junior campaign wasn’t a fluke.

1. Armani Rogers, quarterback

Without question, Rogers is the most valuable and important player on the roster. When he suits up, UNLV is a respectable team with realistic, above-.500 aspirations. When he’s out injured, the Rebels are the doormats of the Mountain West. Forget the completion percentage, his touch on deep passes, all the small stuff — this season, Rogers’ No. 1 goal has to be staying healthy. That starts in training camp, where Rogers has to report in the best shape of his life.

