Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

The motorcycle was headed east about 7 p.m. on Certitude Avenue when it collided with the SUV, which was westbound and making a left turn onto License Street, police said.

The name of the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Las Vegas man, was not released, pending notification of his family, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old Las Vegas man, was not injured, police said. He remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.