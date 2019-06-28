Police: Motorcyclist, 20, dies after rear-ending car

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed early today after he rear-ended a car in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

The motorcyclist was headed west on Cactus Avenue, east of Verona Wood Street, about 1 a.m. when he accelerated into the back of the car, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Las Vegas man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family, police said.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not injured, police said. She remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The death marked the 55th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.