Police: Man, 65, dies after struggle, being put in handcuffs

Metro Police say they are investigating the death of a man who started to experience “medical issues” after he struggled with officers and was handcuffed.

Patrol officers were dispatched about 3:10 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue to investigate reports of three suspicious men outside a caller’s apartment, police said.

The officers didn’t find anyone and knocked on the caller’s door, police said. A man, Roy Scott, 65, walked outside holding a pipe and a cellphone, police said.

Scott, who also was in possession of a knife, surrendered the weapons as ordered, but when the officers tried to pat him down, a brief struggle ensued, police said.

After being placed in handcuffs, Scott started experiencing medical issues and was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Metro’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.