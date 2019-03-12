Man hit by bus on Las Vegas Strip dies

A man hit by a bus earlier this month on the Las Vegas Strip has died, Metro Police said.

Jeffrey Pieters, 49, of Reno was walking in the street in front of the Bellagio about 10 p.m. on March 2 when he fell into the path of the bus, police said.

Pieters was taken to University Medical Center, and Metro was notified Monday of his death, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. It was the 19th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.