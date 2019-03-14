Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. San Diego State

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

UNLV lost both regular-season matchups against San Diego State this year, but can the Rebels flip a switch and find a way to knock off their cruelest rival in today’s Mountain West tournament showdown?

History is against the Rebels, who have been swept by SDSU in five of the last six seasons, including three instances in which the Aztecs also eliminated UNLV from the MWC tourney. After winning their final two contests to finish the season 17-13 (11-7 MWC), however, the Rebels are confident they can pull it off.

Three keys for UNLV:

Interior defense

In the first meeting between these teams, San Diego State blew out UNLV while scoring 1.306 points per possession. The Aztecs scored with ease, tallying 32 points in the paint while making 12-of-16 shots around the basket. It looked like UNLV had no answers on the defensive end.

But sophomore center Mbacke Diong didn’t play in that game due to injury. He was back in the middle for the rematch on Feb. 23, and he made an impact, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking two shots in 36 minutes. Most importantly, SDSU was limited to 20 points in the paint while making 7-of-13 from around the hoop.

Senior point guard Noah Robotham cited Diong’s presence in the lane as a big reason for the defensive turnaround.

“Obviously Mbacke, just being in the paint makes life difficult for a lot of guys,” Robotham said.

Look for Diong to play 35-plus minutes again today, assuming he can stay out of foul trouble early.

Seniors step up

The Rebels are at their best offensively when Robotham and senior guard Kris Clyburn are making 3-pointers. They combined to hit five in the last meeting against SDSU (all from Robotham), and they lost by a single point. Against Colorado State in the season finale, they combined for eight triples and won, 65-60.

The senior duo made 40.4 percent combined in conference play. If they shoot that accurately today on their usual high volume (10-plus attempts), the Rebels can probably put enough points on the board to compete.

Slow McDaniels

After scoring a very loud 30 points in the first meeting, SDSU sophomore star Jalen McDaniels was held to 16 points and five rebounds in the Aztecs’ 60-59 win at the Mack three weeks ago. Most attributed the Rebels’ improved defense in that game to the job junior forward Nick Blair did on McDaniels, but UNLV was actually more effective as a team with freshman Joel Ntambwe at power forward.

In the 17 minutes that Ntambwe played alongside Diong, UNLV held SDSU to 8-of-30 from the field; with Blair next to Diong, the Aztecs made 10-of-19.

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies will most likely mix up his defensive strategy as the game goes on, mixing in some Blair, some Ntambwe and even some zone. That matchup will go a long way toward determing whether or not UNLV will live to play another game.

