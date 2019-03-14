Pop favorite Taylor Dayne is hoping for more Vegas time

Peter Baratti

You might know the powerful voice of Taylor Dayne from her many chart and radio hits between 1987 and 1990, memorable gems like “Tell It To My Heart,” “Prove Your Love,” “I’ll Always Love You” and “Love Will Lead You Back.” But the New York-born singer, songwriter, actress and now author has never stopped recording and touring and she’s had a semi-regular presence on the Las Vegas stage.

She’s back in town at the Silverton Saturday night, but Dayne says there could be many more Vegas visits soon.

“Vegas should become a second home for me and it’s a home for so many artists,” she says. “People just come together there to have a great time and the expectation is to be entertained. I love Vegas. We’ve been discussing some possible fits there for me, and it would be a wonderful thing.”

Dayne says working on her recently published memoirs, “Tell It To My Heart,” has sparked some new creative impulses and she would love to develop a special show just for Las Vegas.

“With the book, there’s never been a better time. I’ve always thought about Broadway, but to me Vegas is the venue for that as well, a place where it’s more than having a show but a chance to create something original and specifically for Vegas. It’s an exciting opportunity.”

The book details the singer’s journey from childhood to internationally touring pop star, including a lot of stories and details even her biggest fans have never heard.

“It’s not a tell-all but I got pretty raw with it,” she says. “It has all the life lessons I’ve learned. It gave me the chance to look back through the years at look at this girl and the different phases of her life, and sometimes it was, ‘Wow, who was that girl?’ And sometimes it was, ‘Wow, I love that girl.’ But I’m very proud of it and what I’ve become and what it took to do it.”

Don’t be surprised to see other projects develop from her book, whether it’s a stage show or a screenplay. For now, expect to get all Dayne’s hits and then some this weekend. She loves to switch up the arrangements of her well-known songs but is always ready to reward her fans.

“I’m up there with a full band and we have artistic liberty and I’m going to build up some arrangements, sometimes more with the ballads, but I try to stay faithful to the originals,” Dayne says. “There are 18 top 10 hits so I try to spread it out. Hopefully some of the arrangements will be more exciting than the originals.”

Taylor Dayne performs at 8 p.m. March 16 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton (3333 Blue Diamond Road, 702-263-7777) and more information can be found at silvertoncasino.com.