Best Bets: St. Patrick’s Day, Cher, Gordon Lightfoot and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Courtesy

March Madness has already taken over Las Vegas as college basketball conference tournaments play out this week and the world gets ready to prep their brackets. But this weekend also brings one of the city’s favorite party holidays, not to mention some massive musical events.

STEEP CANYON RANGERS The last time bluegrass favorites the Steep Canyon Rangers performed on the Strip, it was across the street at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of the Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy extravaganza. Now the 20-year-old six-man band gets to show off the music from latest album “Out in the Open” at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Locals the All-Togethers open. March 15, info at brooklynbowl.com.

FLOGGING MOLLY The Cosmopolitan has a strong tradition of powerful performances celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Politically motivated Celtic punk rockers Flogging Molly take over this year, performing at the Chelsea with support from Face to Face and Matt Heckler. March 15, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

CHER The newest Park Theater residency act opens on April 6 and it’s Aerosmith. But the resident with the longest tenure in Park MGM’s sizzling-hot super-showroom is back throughout the month of March and Cher’s show is an over-the-top, genre- and career-spanning spectacular not to be missed. March 15-16, info at parkmgm.com.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SHAMROCK CELEBRATION Only slightly trailing New Year’s Eve as the biggest Vegas parties of the year are Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day along the Fremont Street Experience. Downtown’s six-block fun district is celebrating all things Irish for a total of four days this year, with festivities including strolling flash mobs and other dancers, 16 different bands on three stages and the 13th annual Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association St. Patrick’s Day march beginning at noon on Sunday. March 15-17, info at vegasexperience.com.

GORDON LIGHTFOOT Legendary Canadian singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s 80 Years Strong Tour steams into the Westgate International Theater for two concerts this weekend stacked with all the favorites from his vast catalog created over a 50-year career. March 15-16, info at westgateresorts.com.