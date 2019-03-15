Two people taken to hospital after early morning house fire

Firefighters rescued two people from a burning house this morning near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 3:40 a.m. at a single-story house in the 4800 block of Fairfax Avenue, officials said. Firefighters located two adults in the house and rescued them, while other firefighters worked to put out the blaze, officials said.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage has not been estimated, officials said.