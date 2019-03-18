Atkinson replacement sworn into state Senate

CARSON CITY — Sen. Marcia Washington, D-Las Vegas, has been sworn in to represent Senate District 4, almost two weeks after then-Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigned the position amid accusations of campaign finance violations.

Washington, a retired fire inspector, past employee of the Clark County School District and a former member of the Nevada State Board of Education, was selected by the Clark County Commission on the recommendation of the Nevada Senate Democratic Caucus.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro congratulated Washington.

“With just 80 days remaining in the session, I have no doubt that Marcia is ready to get to work on the issues that matter most to her community,” she said in a statement. “I want to thank the county commission for appointing her to serve for the remainder of the 2019 legislative session.”

Washington will serve in the position until 2020 and has said she will not run for re-election once her term expires.

Assemblywoman Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, has said she will run for the position in 2020 after her bid for the appointment failed.

The district, which covers parts of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, has not had Senate representation since Atkinson’s resignation. Atkinson has since pleaded guilty to misusing about $250,000 in campaign funds.

Atkinson is not the only member of the Legislature — and Democratic leadership — to resign this session.

Assemblyman and Majority Whip Mike Sprinkle resigned last week amid allegations of sexual harassment. The specifics of the allegations have not been made public due to the method by which the Legislature investigates claims.

The Washoe County Commission will appoint Sprinkle’s replacement.