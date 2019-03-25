Police: Fleeing driver runs light, causes fatal crash

A man suspected of driving while intoxicated and fleeing police ran a red light Sunday morning, causing a seven-vehicle crash that left one person dead, according to Metro Police.

The driver, Lonnie Isabell, 35, faces several counts, including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and vehicular homicide, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and booked in absentia, police said.

About 7:15 a.m. Sunday, a Clark County Park Police Officer spotted a car speeding out of Paradise Park at Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive, Metro said.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, Metro said. From a distance, the officer saw the car run and red light and collide with another vehicle, police said.

The car was headed west on Tropicana when it collided with a compact SUV that was southbound on Eastern Avenue, police said. The car and SUV then crashed into five vehicles waiting at the red light on eastbound Tropicana, police said.

Multiple people were taken to Sunrise, including the driver of the SUV, who succumbed to his injuries, police said. It was the 25th traffic fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.