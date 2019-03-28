Police in Henderson, Boulder City investigate attempted bank robberies

A man armed with a note announcing a robbery tried to hold up a Henderson bank Wednesday afternoon but took off before he got any money, police said.

Boulder City Police, meanwhile, were investigating an attempted robbery at a bank there with several similarities to the incident in Henderson, authorities said.

The attempted robbery in Henderson happened about 12:25 p.m. at the Nevada State Bank branch at 1460 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson Police said.

A man approached a teller window and produced a note stating “it was a robbery,” police said. The man did not display any weapons and fled on foot before obtaining any cash, police said.

No one was injured, police said.

The suspect was about 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 135 pounds, said police, who released a surveillance camera photo of the man.

In the Boulder City incident, a man attempted to rob the downtown Wells Fargo Bank about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police there said. He left on foot heading north on Avenue B toward Colorado Street, police said.

No details were released, but detectives were looking at “several similarities in the two incidents” and were working with Henderson Police on the investigation, a city spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information in the Henderson case should call police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Anyone with information in the Boulder City case can call Detective Mark DuBois at 702-293-9274 or the department’s general number at 702-293-9224.