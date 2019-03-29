Man hit by truck, killed while walking in freeway

A semitractor-trailer hit and killed a man who was walking on Interstate 15 near Sloan on Thursday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The man parked his car on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes about 10:55 p.m. and started walking north in the right travel lane, the patrol said. The truck hit the man just north of the Sloan exit, the patrol said.

The trucker thought he might have hit something and stopped at a truck stop at Blue Diamond Road and Dean Martin Drive, the patrol said. The driver, who contacted authorities, showed no signs of impairment and was cooperating with troops, the patrol said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“At this point, it is unknown why the deceased parked his vehicle along the freeway and why he was walking in a travel lane,” the patrol said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation, the patrol said.