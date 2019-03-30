Golden Knights could have diamond in the rough with prospect Jack Dugan

Jeff Speer / Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Vegas Golden Podcast Awaiting the clinch Justin Emerson and Case Keefer dissect the Golden Knights' three-game losing streak and where they stand as the regular season draws near its conclusion.

Golden Knights fans with no rooting interest in this weekend’s NCAA hockey regionals may want to keep tabs on Providence College, and specifically its star forward.

Jack Dugan will be playing for a national championship, but he’ll also be looking to make an impression on his future employers. He’s one of college hockey’s best freshmen, and it might not be long before the Golden Knights’ 2017 fifth-round pick makes some noise in Vegas.

“I was a bit of a later draft pick and I actually thought I was going to go a bit sooner,” Dugan said. “The mentality I’ve had is trying to prove everyone wrong and show them that I should have been a bit higher.

“My mindset is I can play with and play better than any prospect in the nation at this point, and that’s what I’m trying to prove.”

Dugan didn’t enter the Golden Knights’ prospect pool with much fanfare. He was a fifth-round pick in the team’s first draft, 142nd overall, and the ninth selection by the team. He followed Cody Glass, Nick Suzuki, Erik Brannstrom, Nic Hague and Lucas Elvenes in what could be a loaded class.

What is becoming quickly clear is that the Golden Knights may have uncovered a diamond in the late-round coal mine.

He blew through his one year in the United States Hockey League, finishing third in the league with 66 points and tied for third with 31 goals for the Chicago Steel. Then he went to Providence, and led all freshmen with 27 assists and was second with 37 points.

“His development since we drafted him has been exceptional,” Golden Knights Assistant General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He was one of the top freshmen in college hockey this year. He led or was right near the top scorers in the USHL a year ago, so he’s had two great seasons since we drafted him.

“We’re extremely excited about Jack’s future with our organization.”

Dugan is no stranger to the organization. He communicates weekly with Vegas’ player development staff, and is a two-year veteran of the Golden Knights’ summer development camps. He and his roommates sprung for the NHL package this year and flips on Golden Knights games late at night, starting oftentimes at 10 p.m. in Providence.

“As I continue to get older and closer and closer of my dream playing for them one day, it’s cool to watch them on TV and see the style they play and playing at T-Mobile (Arena) and all that stuff,” Dugan said. “It’s really fun to watch.”

Providence coach Nate Leaman said his defense and play away from the puck has been the biggest improvement he’s seen from the start of the season to now. Dugan has always been the best offensive threat on his team, and made a point to refine his game on the other end of the ice.

“He’s a guy that after one or two more years, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a very, very good prospect for Vegas,” Leaman said.

Whether he gets those one or two more years in college remains to be seen.

The push-and-pull between college and NHL teams over a player they both care about is unique to hockey. NHL teams hold a player’s rights until after his senior year at which point he becomes a free agent. Not wanting to lose their prospects, NHL teams like to sign their players and get them into their system before the allure of free agency hits them.

Vegas may prefer him to play next season in the AHL with Chicago if not in the NHL, while naturally Providence wants him around for as long as possible. Dugan said he hasn’t thought about it and he is focused on Minnesota State in the opening round of the tournament tonight.

When Dugan signs is anyone’s guess. But once Providence’s season comes to an end, then talks start about getting making one of college hockey’s best players not just a Golden Knights draft pick, but getting him into a Golden Knights uniform.