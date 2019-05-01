Despite flap over contract, City Manager Scott Adams will stay on

A controversy over whether longtime city employee and current city manager Scott Adams would stay on board for another two years appears to have been resolved a month after it started.

The Las Vegas City Council renewed Adams’ contract Wednesday at the body’s regular meeting, securing his position for another two years. The council also voted unanimously to give Adams a 4% raise and a $10,000 bonus.

Last month, Councilwoman Michele Fiore called for a public discussion of Adams’ contract, saying she was opposed to a clause in his contract that automatically renewed him for a second term as city manager. She also said she wanted to give newer councilors, as well as those who will be elected in Wards 1, 2 and 3 later this year, a chance to weigh in on the city manager.

Following that discussion on April 3, the council unexpectedly put Adams on notice that it would end his contract in 90 days until it voted on a new contract, a move Adams interpreted as being fired.

“If you approve this, I want it to be very clear that you’ve terminated me. That’s how I’m taking it and that’s how I’ll act accordingly subsequently to your actions,” Adams said at the time.

But Wednesday, following a review of Adams’ performance, the city manager appeared eager to keep his position. He delivered a lengthy presentation to councilors, outlining his accomplishments as city manager in areas of public safety, city marketing and supporting at-risk populations, among other areas. He also stressed his commitment to working with city councilors.

“I’m very open to conversations with each of you to improve our relationship,” Adams said.

Fiore said she was pleased that the council had an opportunity to review Adams’ performance prior to renewing his contract.

“I look forward to going into the next segment of this in renewing your contract,” she said.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who was absent during most of the initial discussion about Adams’ contract in April, spoke at length about Adams’ dedication to serving the city.

“I just can’t thank you enough,” Goodman said. “It’s been a joy to work with you and I’m very excited about the future.”

Under Adams’ revised contract, his position will not be up for automatic renewal in two years. Councilors will also have the opportunity to negotiate with Adams any changes to his contract in the next two years.

“I am absolutely humbled that you’ve chosen to continue my contract,” Adams said. “I pledge to work with each and every one of you moving forward.”

The news that Adams will stay on board was met with applause from some City Hall employees in attendance at the meeting.