Police: Teen suspected of DUI in fatal crash

A teen was booked on suspicion of DUI after a two-vehicle crash that killed the 18-year-old driver of the other car, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive in the Peccole Ranch area of the west valley, police said.

A 2018 Lincoln MKX was speeding west on Preakness when it collided with a 2016 Ford Fusion, which was making a left turn from southbound Churchill onto Preakness, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a Las Vegas teen, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Lincoln, Alexander Brewer, 19, of Las Vegas, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and subsequently booked on suspicion of DUI, police said. The collision remains under investigation, police said.