More than 3,000 additional steel posts going up along Strip

Wade Vandervort

Workers next week will begin installing more than 3,000 steel posts along the Las Vegas Strip to protect pedestrians from vehicles, Clark County official said.

Over the past two years, Clark County has installed about 1,600 bollards along the Strip.

When the new round of installations is complete in late July, there will be about 4,600 bollards lining the sidewalks from Sahara Avenue to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, officials said.

The bollards are 4-foot-tall steel posts secured in the ground designed to stop a vehicle.

Construction of this phase of the project is expected to begin about 2 a.m. Tuesday, with regular work hours lasting from 2 to 10 a.m. weekdays, officials said. Drivers should expect some lane shifts and closures during construction hours, officials said.

Contractors for the project are Las Vegas Paving, UNICON and MMC. To get the bollards installed faster, the county divided the work into separate contracts that will be underway simultaneously.