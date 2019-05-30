Curtain Up: Celestia, Beyoncé and Jay-Z see Cirque, Ribbon of Life and more

I got a close-up look Wednesday at “Celestia,” the reconfigured and recently opened original show in that fancy 200,000-square-foot tent on the Strip at the STRAT. Executive producer Brian Burke, whose first Vegas show was “Tap Dogs” at this very same property some 17 years ago, talked about the talented cast and helped with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, then guests were welcomed into the tent for a sneak peek at three of its 12 acts: the acrobatic Sandou Trio Russian Bar (as seen on “America’s Got Talent” and in the Hugh Jackman movie “The Greatest Showman”); father-daughter hand-and-head balancing duo Sergey and Sasha (also “AGT alums); and a daring demonstration on the Wheel of Death.

“Celestia,” which opened for previews on May 11, boasts more than two dozen multicultural performers in what looks like an energetic and updated version of an acrobatics-stocked circus-in-Vegas type of show. What sets it apart is the proximity you might have as a member of the audience to some awe-inspiring feats and set pieces, such as that built-in-house Wheel of Death. It also offers a completely original score, which demonstrates a commitment to quality production. Clocking in at 70 minutes and with starting ticket prices at $29, “Celestia” is definitely fit for all ages and might just be a must-see. Stay tuned.

More from the STRAT: Comedian Samuel J. Comroe will open a stand-up residency at the resort’s L.A. Comedy Club on July 8, performing at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Comroe made the top four on “America’s Got Talent” and has also performed on “Conan,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart and at the San Francisco Comedy Competition.

I missed a few celebrity sightings in my Weekend Rewind column from the busy Memorial Day weekend. They were big ones. Beyoncé and Jay-Z took in Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at Bellagio on Sunday from a VIP suite and I’m pretty sure they loved it. On the same night, Jamie Foxx was spotted at "Mystére" at Treasure Island and went backstage after watching Cirque’s original resident Strip show to meet the artists and pose for photos.

Golden Rainbow’s 33rd annual Ribbon of Life original production to benefit the organization’s mission to provide housing and financial assistance to Southern Nevadans living with HIV and AIDS is coming up quick: The show goes on June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Legends in Concert Theater at the Tropicana. This year’s production celebrates the anniversary and the music of Woodstock and will be hosted by Edie from "Zumanity" (aka Christopher Kenney) and Fox 5’s Sean McAllister. It will sell out so get your tickets immediately at goldenrainbow.org.

First, it conquered Las Vegas from the Hard Rock Hotel. Then, it sacked London. Next up for Channing Tatum’s sexy and inspired modern revue “Magic Mike Live” is Germany. The third version of the show will take the stage at the recently remodeled Club Theatre at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on November 26, with previews starting November 16. Co-directed by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick — all choreographers from the “Magic Mike” film franchise — the show’s new European foray will feature a cast of 20 at the venue formerly known as Adagio Nightclub in the historic square. “When we launched our show in Las Vegas two years ago, we had no idea what was going to happen. It was surreal to see something we had been talking about for so long come to life,” Channing said in a statement. “The fact that people reacted the way they did and that over 300,000 people have come to see it still blows my mind. Then we decided to go to London and the show has absolutely killed it there. So we started talking about where we wanted to go next. We wanted to go to a place where we could take the experience to a whole new level and from the first moment we arrived, we fell in love with Berlin.”

Criss Angel continues to rack up the accolades for his new “Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood. On Friday, Alex Belfield of Celebrity Radio met the illusionist onstage in front of a sold-out crowd to present Angel with an award for the title of “Number One Show in Las Vegas” from the U.K. entertainment review site. “Seriously, not since ‘O’ have I seen anything this epic, spectacular, exciting, relevant and inspiring in 20 years of reviewing theater around the world,” Belfield said in a statement.

One more note from last week’s epic 17th anniversary party for “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo: Creators and producers Matt and Angela Stabile announced a five-year extension of the nightly show at the newly renamed X Burlesque Theatre. That means even if it wraps up in 2024, “X” will go down with “Crazy Girls” and “Fantasy” as one of the longest-running topless shows in Las Vegas Strip history.

After five years playing in Hollywood, San Francisco and Phoenix, “infamous” cabaret production “Freak Show” opened in Vegas recently at the Erotic Heritage Museum’s Jewel Box Theater. Produced by Tuesday Thomas and Cyrus Naderpour, the show is a collection of “character and musical comedy, dark and twisted stand-up and WTF performance art.” “Freak Show” plays Thursday and Friday at 9:30 p.m.