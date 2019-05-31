Strip for Locals: Las Vegas Aces basketball at Mandalay Bay

I’ve been lobbying friends and fellow locals to jump on the basketball fun-train that is our WNBA team since last summer and it looks like my efforts have paid off. That’s right, my pal Kobe Bryant visited Mandalay Bay Events Center last weekend for the Las Vegas Aces’ home-opening victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. He brought his daughter’s hoops team, which he coaches, to check out the action and visited the home team’s locker room after the game to meet and mingle with some of the amazing Aces. You’re welcome, Mamba.

Of course that’s not true. I don’t have any celebrity friends, let alone Laker legends, in my iPhone contacts. But it’s clear that the Aces have built some serious momentum heading into their second season and I’m betting they’ll continue their winning ways and follow in the Vegas Golden Knights’ footsteps to become another sports phenomenon that draws thousands of Las Vegans to the typically tourist-dominated Strip.

Winning is important when you’re a young franchise looking to build an audience, but the Aces — like the Knights — have a secret weapon when it comes to getting your attention and that’s a terrific home venue. Mandalay Bay has long been a favorite staycation destination for locals thanks to its sprawling swimming pool and beach complex and wide selection of entertainment and dining. And Aces basketball is just as entertaining as anything else on property; not every sports team brings in Cirque du Soleil entertainers for halftime shows. Between the talented young players on the team and the many colorful activations when the Aces are not on the court, these games are well designed and action-packed. Throw in the bars and restaurants that flank the arena inside the resort and the general convenience of getting in and out at Mandalay Bay and you’ve got an all-around winner.

I recommend you get to the House early and head down to the courtside Fan Zone, where you can get a closer look while both teams warm up, take advantage of some cool Aces photo opps and maybe even meet the wild-eyed bunny mascot, Buckets. The Aces’ next home games at Mandalay Bay Events Center are June at 3 p.m. against Connecticut and June 14 at 7:30 p.m. against New York. For ticket information, visit aces.wnba.com.