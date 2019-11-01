Homeless man suffers burns from warming fire

A homeless man suffered severe burns Thursday when a warming fire ignited a mattress he was sleeping on in a vacant lot, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with burns on his legs and hands, officials said.

Investigators think the man and a few other homeless people were sleeping in a lot at E Street and Morgan Avenue when the mattress caught fire, officials said.

The victim left the scene and was found about 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk on F Street, no longer able to walk because of the burns on his legs, officials said.