Previewing UNLV football at Colorado State with reader questions

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

For UNLV football, elimination season is here.

The Rebels currently sit at 2-6, knowing that one more loss will cement a sub-.500 record (for the sixth straight season) and knock them out of the running for a bowl berth. Winning the final four games would keep their postseason hopes alive, but it won’t be easy — starting with today’s matchup at Colorado State (3-5, 2-2 Mountain West).

Let’s preview UNLV’s must-win matchup by sorting through some reader mail:

@sirmattheus

Who are realistic coaching options if Sanchez is let go at year’s end?

@MikeGrimala

It’s probably time to start answering this question, which has been the most-asked question since the beginning of the season. I’m not sure which specific names would be on the short list if UNLV decides to move on from Tony Sanchez, but we can probably speculate on the type of coach Desiree Reed-Francois would be looking for.

I think we can rule out established, working head coaches right away; I know fans want a big name heading into the first year at the new stadium, but anyone currently helming a successful team will probably be too expensive to fit into the Rebels’ budget. And considering how the Bobby Hauck situation turned out, I don’t think a lower-level coach making the jump to Division I is a viable option, either.

That leaves young, up-and-coming coaches, which is more in line with Reed-Francois’ profile anyway. Maybe someone like a Group of Five coordinator who is ready to take the next step. Here’s what the résumé of the next coach could look like: Group of Five coordinator experience, history of sustained success on his side of the ball (2-3 years), leadership qualities, proven ability to recruit to his system.

Obviously, this is pure speculation, but I think there’s a good chance the next coach—if UNLV makes a move—could look a lot like that.

@KonaSimon

Fill in the blank: If “blank” doesn’t happen, UNLV will have the same lack of success with the next coaching staff, and we’ll be here again in four or five years.

@MikeGrimala

Simply put, recruiting. Recruiting is the life blood of every college program, at every school, in every sport. You need good players to win, and UNLV football has lagged way behind the rest of the Mountain West when it comes to bringing in good players.

If you look back at the last three decades of UNLV football, the reason so many coaches have failed to win is because they fielded undermanned rosters every year. Sanchez has struggled in that area as well, with recruiting classes that have consistently ranked in the bottom half of the MWC. Unless a new coach is able to make significant progress on the recruiting front, the results on the field won’t change.

@jondavid17

Who do you think will be in the starting lineup for UNLV basketball and how deep will they go on the bench? Do you think the Rebels will press on Tuesday as they did in the exhibition?

@MikeGrimala

T.J. Otzelberger surprised a lot of people by leaving Amauri Hardy out of the starting lineup for last week’s exhibition game. The player we thought was going to be the centerpiece of the offense is now looking more like a microwave sixth man, and that raises more questions about the rotation.

Otzelberger has since said that he doesn’t expect to use a set starting lineup throughout the season, instead mixing and matching his nightly rotation based on matchups. That’s a departure from former coach Marvin Menzies, who preferred to pick his five starters and roll with them for the entire season.

I think there’s a good chance Hardy works his way into the starting lineup for most of the season, if he can prove that he can adapt his dribble-heavy, isolation game to fit more into Otzelberger’s ball-movement system. When it’s all said and done, I think the five guys are:

PG: Elijah Mitrou-Long

SG: Amauri Hardy

SG: Jonah Antonio

PF: Donnie Tillman

C: Mbacke Diong

As for the press defense, I don’t think we’ll see too much of it. Very few teams in college basketball employ a full-court press with any regularity; last year, only 25 teams played press on more than 20 percent of defensive possessions, according to Synergy Sports Data. At South Dakota State, Otzelberger only called for the press on 25 total possessions for the entire season (1.1 percent). It was probably just something they wanted to throw out against West Coast Baptist College in order to keep the pace of the game accelerated. Otzelberger wants to play fast, and a bible school coming in and holding the ball for 30 seconds would not have made for an ideal exhibition.

TV: AT&T SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

Betting line: Colorado State minus-7.5; over/under 65

UNLV (2-5, 0-4 Mountain West)

Coach: Tony Sanchez

Leading passer: Kenyon Oblad (51.9 percent, 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns, 6 interceptions)

Leading rusher: Charles Williams (793 yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns)

Leading receiver: Randal Grimes (31 receptions, 474 yards, 5 touchdowns)

Leading defender: Javin White 47 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions)

Colorado State (3-5, 2-2 Mountain West)

Coach: Mike Bobo

Leading passer: Patrick O'Brien (60.8 percent, 1,716 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions)

Leading rusher: Marcus McElroy (240 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns)

Leading receiver: Warren Jackson (49 receptions, 719 yards, 6 touchdowns)

Leading defender: Jan-Phillip Bombek (23 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 5 sacks)

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.