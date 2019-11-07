Police: 3 more arrested in elder abuse investigation

Three more suspects have been arrested in an elder abuse investigation in which more than a dozen people were found living at a dilapidated, unlicensed group home, Metro Police said today.

Mary Jefferson, 56, Devon Floyd, 38, and Calvin Leslie, 55, were being held at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of abuse and neglect of an older or vulnerable person, jail logs show. Jefferson and Floyd were booked Wednesday, while Leslie was jailed in late October, logs show.

After a four-month investigation by Metro Police and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, a warrant was served Sept. 12 at a two-story house in the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

Authorities said they found residents living in dire conditions. There was only one working bathroom, and the air conditioning only worked downstairs, police said.

There were dirty mattresses in bedrooms, trash strewn throughout the house, urine on the floor and a “foul” smell in the home, according to an arrest report for Bruce Wycoff, a caretaker taken into custody that day.

Advertised as a group home, residents paid $400 to $600 a month for rent, food, assistance and “supervision with activities of daily living,” police said.

But investigators said their treatment was inhumane and described instances of residents not being fed or provided with appropriate bedding.

The house was one of many unlicensed homes operated by a married couple and an associate who allegedly helped recruit tenants, police said.