Player hits $2.3 million pai gow poker jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment

A player at Paris Las Vegas hit a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $2.3 million on Thursday with a 7-card straight flush in diamonds, casino operator Caesars Entertainment said.

The player’s name was not disclosed.

The progressive links 48 pai gow tables across 13 Caesars properties statewide. With the largest network of linked tables, this allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high dollar amounts and frequent payouts, Caesars officials said.